WI Vs IND: Rahul Dravid Rolls Back Years With Elegant Drives, Cuts, Flicks In Dominica | WATCH VIDEO

The Indian cricket team are training at the Windsor Park in the Dominican capital of Roseau. India play West Indies in the first Test from July 12.



Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli in Dominica. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India head coach Rahul Dravid rolled back time as the former skipper engaged himself in shadow practice ahead of their first Test match against West Indies which starts in two days time in Dominica.

The Indian team are currently training at the Windsor Park in the Dominican capital of Roseau, which isn’t exactly one of West Indies’ more popular grounds like the Sabina Park in Jamaica or the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Having retired from all forms of cricket in 2012, it is impossible to keep Dravid stay away from the cricketing equipment that made him what he is today. In a video that emerged on social media, Dravid was seen examining a bat to get a feel in his hands.

When Rahul Dravid the Coach turned into Dravid the Batter in Team India’s practice session at Dominica! 🏏#INDvsWI #RahulDravid #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/OcD7koXwGu — OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) July 10, 2023

After sometime, the right-hander engaged in shadow batting and mimicked drives, cuts, flicks and backfoot punches. It is also to be noted that both Dravid and Virat Kohli are the only two members from the current Indian squad who were there when India last played at this venue in 2011. The only difference is 12 years back both played as players and now Dravid is the head coach of the side while Kohli is still playing.

The only two guys part of the last test we played at Dominica in 2011. Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zz2HD8nkES — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 9, 2023

“The only two guys part of the last test we played at Dominica in 2011. Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful,” Kohli posted on his social media.















