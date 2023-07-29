July 29, 2023

Wife Sakshi Singh Provides Major Update, Says He Is Recovering

During a screening of Let’s Get Married (LGM), which is a Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd production, Sakshi replied to a fan’s query on Dhoni’s knee injury.

MS Dhoni’s Knee Injury: Wife Sakshi Singh Provides Major Update, Says He Is Recovering. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Sakshi Singh, wife of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has provided a huge update on Thala’s knee injury which troubled him throughout the 2023 IPL season.

A video which has gone viral on social media, a fan was heard shouting, ”Mahi bhai kaisa hain?” (How is Mahi brother ?)

Sakshi was in the balcony section of the theatre, replied: ”He is recovering. He is in rehab”.

The 42-year old former Indian international showed tremendous grit and dedication during the course of the 2023 season as he played with an injured knee and his hard work and struggle paid dividends as he once again led CSK to an IPL glory for a record equalling 5th time in the cash-rich league. After the IPL, he underwent a knee surgery.

The 2023 season, as it was said by many experts and fans was the last ride for India’s greatest ever wicket-keeper batsman. He finally broke silence at the post-match presentation after Chennai beat Gujarat in the Final in Ahmedabad that he is yet to decide on his retirement.

With the kind of love and support he got from the fans, he feels that he will play another season just for the sake of fans. He also added that there is a lot of time till the time of the next mini auction to decide about his future.










