Will England Continue Bazball Template During 2nd Ashes Test at Lords? Brendon McCullum Answers BIG Question Ahead of Eng vs Aus

Will England Continue ‘Bazball’ Template During 2nd Ashes Test at Lord’s? Brendon McCullum Answers BIG Question Ahead of Eng vs Aus

Ashes 2023: As per McCullum, England will go “a little harder” against Australia at Lord’s.

Brendon McCullum lays out England’s plan of attack for upcoming Test.

London: Hosts England faced the heat after their heartbreaking loss against Australia in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. What was also criticised was the super-aggressive ‘Bazball’ template. While English captain Ben Stokes has claimed that the side will continue the ‘Bazball’ template of being aggressive, coach Brendon McCullum has sent a warning to the Australian side. As per McCullum, England will go “a little harder” against Australia at Lord’s.

“We don’t worry too much about the opposition,” McCullum said. “I had a bit of an inkling they might try and put some sweepers out, and it’s hard to argue because they won the Test match, right? I’m sure they’ll stick solid to that strategy, which I think is great because we’ll go a little harder and I think it makes for a really entertaining next few Test matches.

Earlier, chasing a fourth innings target of 218 to win the match, Australia, who ended Day Four at 107/3, were in trouble after losing Alex Carey for 20 with the score 227/8.

The first game of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle ended in dramatic fashion, with Cummins playing a captain’s knock to steer his side to a famous victory in the Birmingham twilight.

Despite losing the first session of the day because of rain, England, who declared their first innings at 393/8 and bowled out for 272 in their second, were sniffing their chances as they only needed two wickets with Australia needing 54 runs.

However, Cummins and Lyon shared an unfinished 55-run partnership for the ninth wicket as they gave Australia the winning start in their attempt to wrest back the Urn in England after many years.















