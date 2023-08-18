Will Make You Cry: Virender Sehwag Reviews Abhishek, Saiyami Ghoomer

Home

Sehwag lavished praise on the movie's storyline and said that apart from cricket this movie also covered the struggles and emotions of sportsperson.

New Delhi: Former India World Cup winning opener Virender Sehwag reviewed Abhishek Bacchan’s ‘Ghoomer’ movie saying that it will make you cry. which stars Saiyami Kher as a paraplegic cricketer and Abhishek Bachchan as her coach.

Sehwag lavished praise on the movie’s storyline and said that apart from cricket this movie also covered the struggles and emotions of sportsperson.

Sharing his review of Ghoomer, Sehwag said in the video, “Kal maine Ghoomer picture dekhi. Bahut achi lagi. Bahut dino ke baad cricket ki picture dekhne mein bahut anand aaya. Kyunki isme cricket to hai magar emotion bhi hain aur sportsperson ki struggle kya hoti hai iska idea bhi aajayega aapko, khaskar injury se wapis aana kitna alag level ka struggle hai ye pata chal jayega (I watched Ghoomer yesterday. I loved it and enjoyed watching a cricket film after so long. It not just has cricket but emotions too. You will know the struggle of a sportsperson especially how coming back after an injury is struggle of another level).”

He further said, “Maine waise spinner ko respect nahi deta hu magar Saiyami Kher ne jo ghoomer dali hai wo lajawab hai. Ye role bahut hi mushkil tha magar unhone emotional kar dia. Waise main coach ki bhi sunta nahi tha magar Abhishek Bachchan ne aisi acting ki hai ki aapko unki baat zarur sunni padegi. 18 August ko Ghoomer zarur dekho family ke saath aur inspire ho jao. Jaise Bachchan sahab ne kaha, main bhi kah raha hu, ‘I love this game’. Dher saare aansu leke jana kyunki aapko rulayegi bhi (I never respect a spinner but the way Saiyami has spinned the ball was amazing. I never listened to my coach but the way Abhishek has acted, you will have to listen to him. Watch Ghoomer on August 18 and get inspired. And just Like Amitabh Bachchan has said, I am also saying, ‘I love this game’. Take along several tears as well as it will make you cry).”















