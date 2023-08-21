Will MS Dhoni Protege Shivam Dube Find a Spot in Indias Asia Cup 2023 Squad

Home

Sports

Will MS Dhoni Protege Shivam Dube Find a Spot in India’s Asia Cup 2023 Squad?

Asia Cup 2023: Does Shivam Dube find a spot in the squad in the middle-order after his good show in the second T20I versus Ireland in Dublin? He hit 22 off 16 balls in the backend of the innings to provide India the perfect finish.

Shivam Dube, Asia Cup © BCCI/Twitter

Delhi: We are hours away from the announcement of India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad. The anouncement would happen in Delhi and would be in all probability be done by captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. While most of the squad would be on predicted lines, there are reports surfacing today morning that Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul may not make the Asia Cup squad as the BCCI does not want to rush players after an injury into a big tournament. So, does Shivam Dube find a spot in the squad in the middle-order after his good show in the second T20I versus Ireland in Dublin? He hit 22 off 16 balls in the backend of the innings to provide India the perfect finish.

Meanwhile, Team India is busy solving the conundrum of who will bat at the No. 4 position. The two big names — Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul — seem to be the only choice if they get fit before the showpiece event.

“There were so many guys who came in and went out. But injuries kept them away or they were not available or someone lost form. Shreyas and KL are coming off not playing anything for four months, big injuries, surgeries rather. Both had surgeries. I know, I had to undergo surgery once and how it feels afterwards, it is quite tough. We have to see, how they respond, what they do,” Rohit Sharma said.

Rohit went on to state that no one is an automatic selection for the tournament, including himself, while also mentioning that the selection meeting will be conducted in a few days for the Asia Cup. “We have got a lot of names there. We will see what is the right combination for us to go in the World Cup but before (that) we have the Asia Cup,” he added.

He also hinted that there will be pressure on some of the players to perform at the Asia Cup with World Cup spots up for grabs.















