Will Navdeep Saini Replace Mohammed Siraj During ODI Series vs West Indies?

As of now, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to name a replacement, but they should in due course.

Mohammed Siraj Is One Of The Best In The World Currently, Says RCB’s Adam Griffith, ( Image: Twitter/IPL)

Barbados: India pacer Mohammed Siraj will not be part of the Windies ODIs due to work management. Siraj has flown back to India. So then, who replaces him? As of now, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to name a replacement, but they should in due course. Navdeep Saini, the Rajasthan Royals pacer, could be in line to replace Siraj during the ODI series.

India captain Rohit would also have a milestone within his grasp during the first ODI. Rohit needs 175 runs to complete 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. The Indian captain has double-centuries in ODI cricket, hence you cannot put the possibility beyond him.

With many regulars of the Indian team still on the road to recovery from injuries of various kind, the series against the West Indies presents a chance for the likes of Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Umran Malik to strengthen their case for playing a home Odi World Cup.

With Shreyas Iyer out, Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be given a chance for batting at number four despite recording a hat-trick of ducks in the ODIs against Australia in March. It is about making the opportunities count from here as we are in the last lap ahead of the marquee event.

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad















