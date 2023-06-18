Will Play ODI World Cup 2023; Report

Home

New Delhi: Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah is set to make a comeback after recovering from his injuries. The pacer has missed the Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022, Border-Gavskar Trophy 2023, and the recently concluded World Test Championship where Australia beat India by 209 runs to become the World Test Champions.

According to a report in News18, Bumrah is now set for his India comeback later in August when the team tours Ireland for a three-match T20I series. The series will start from August 18 and all three matches will be played in Malahide. This will decide whether Bumrah will play in the upcoming Asia Cup which will be played in September just before the ODI World Cup 2023.

“Jasprit Bumrah is looking very good for the Ireland series in August this year. It will be a big boost to the Indian cricket team and will also allow Bumrah time in the middle after the long injury lay-off. If everything stays on course, a Bumrah at peak fitness is likely to take field,” an official told News18.

“Nitin Patel and Rajnikanth have been working very closely with Bumrah and keeping him on track during the rehab period at the NCA. Both are very experienced and don’t want to take any chance with Bumrah in what is a very crucial white-ball year and also the start of the new World Test Championship cycle,” added the official.

Bumrah who was out of action since September last year due to a back injury. Along with Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer is also aiming to make a comeback in Asia Cup 2023.















