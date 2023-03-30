Home

Sports

Ahmedabad Weather Forecast For March 31, IPL 2023: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During Gujarat vs Chennai?

Sudden rains forced the players of both Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings to go indoors during their respective training sessions on Thursday.



Thursday saw sudden rains during both teams’ training session in Ahmedabad. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The weather in Ahmedabad may play spoilsport on Friday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opening match between defending champions Gujarat Giants and Chennai Super Kings after both the teams were forced to move indoors on Thursday due to sudden rains.

According to Accuweather, there will be clear skies in Ahmedabad on March 31 when the match starts at 7:30 PM IST in the evening with just one per cent of precipitation. No thunderstorms is expected. The temperature is likely to be at 23 degrees.

On Thursday, rain gods opened suddenly while both teams were training at the Narendra Modi stadium. Kane Williamson, who will don Gujarat Titans colours this season, was seen running inside with four bats on his back. Other players too rushed inside immediately.

CSK players too were seen taking shelter inside the dugout. On the other hand, Gujarat head coach Ashish Nehra went back in time to enjoy the first drops of rain.

It is to be noted that the IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be taking place just before the game. The toss is going to be crucial for both teams.

Full Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Kona Bharat (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharshan, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mathew Wade, Odean Smith, Urvil Patel, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller (not available in first 2 games), Josh Little (first match not available), Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, Odean Smith, Noor Ahmed, Alzarri Joseph

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ahay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subharnshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, matheesa Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande











