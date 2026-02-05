Home

T20 World Cup 2026 Captains Day Press Conference Live Updates: Will India and Pakistan skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha speak up on forfeit threat

T20 World Cup 2026 Captains Day Press Conference Live Updates: Skippers of all 20 participating countries will be speaking to the media in Mumbai and Colombo on Thursday afternoon.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav will be speaking at ICC T20 World Cup 2026 event on Thursday. (Photo: IANS, PTI)

liveIn an unprecedented move, for the first time ever the Captain’s Day event in the T20 World Cup 2026 will taking across two cities – Mumbai and Colombo – on Thursday (February 5). It should be noted that the T20 World Cup 2026 is being held in a ‘hybrid’ model with India and Sri Lanka being the co-hosts. The Mumbai event will get underway from 3pm IST on Thursday and apart from defending champions Team India will feature Afghanistan, Canada, England, Italy, Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, USA and West Indies captains. They will be speaking at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. The 12 captains have been divided into 2 groups while speaking to the media with the first group starting form 3pm followed by the second one from 330pm onwards, according to an invite sent by ICC. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav along with Rashid Khan, Harry Brook, Dilpreet Bajwa (Canada), Wayne Madsen (Italy), Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia), Rohit Paudel (Nepal), Mitchell Santner, Richie Berrington (Scotland), Aiden Markram, Monank Patel (USA) and Shai Hope are set to turn out in Mumbai. The Captain’s Day event in Colombo will be held at the Mercantile Cricket Association from 12pm IST onwards. Once again the 8 participating captains will be divided into 2 groups – speaking at 12pm and 1230pm onwards. Pakistan with former winners Australia, co-hosts Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Oman, UAE and Zimbabwe will be part of the Colombo event. Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha will be accompanied by Mitchell Marsh, Dasun Shanaka, Scott Edwards (Netherlands), Paul Stirling (Ireland), Jatinder Singh (Oman), Muhammad Waseem (UAE) and Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) in Colombo on Thursday.

