Windham Rotunda, Former WWE Champion, Aka Bray Wyatt, Dies at 36

admin


In what would come as a heartbreaking piece of news for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans, Bray Wyatt died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack.

Bray Wyatt

Florida: In what would come as a heartbreaking piece of news for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans, Bray Wyatt died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. The news of this happening was shared on social media by the chief content officer of the company Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda — also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Levesque wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Bray fought his last match in WWE against fan favourite LA Knight in a Pitch Black match at the 2023 Royal Rumble PPV. The superstar prior to going on a break due to his health concerns was creating one of the most interesting storylines and characters in WWE, The Fiend and Uncle Howdy.

The former Universal Champion was rumoured to return soon and face the Head of the Table Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE championship and reignite their long-term rivalry.

Back in December 2020, Bray Wyatt’s long term friend and teammate Jon Huber also known as Luke Harper passed away. Fans across the globe are having an extremely tough time dealing with the loss of another Wyatt family member.

Braun Strowman, another member of the famous WWE faction, the Wyatt family expressed his feelings on the demise of his brother in arms.










