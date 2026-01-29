The Crafted Classics limited-time menu, featuring Sam Adams beer cheese, returns January 28 with craveable favorites and a Big Game free wings giveaway.

/PRNewswire/ — With the Big Game right around the corner,, the club-level sports restaurant and bar franchise with 85 locations worldwide, is giving guests even more reasons to gather with the return of Sam Adams beer cheese as part of its Crafted Classics menu. Guests who have downloaded the Wings and Rings app can score five free wings through thewhen the Big Game kicks off (February 8), redeemable in-restaurant from February 9–13, a winning play without ever leaving the couch. Available January 28 through April 26, 2026, the Crafted Classics menu delivers generous portions and craveable, comfort-forward flavors made for watching the Big Game, sharing with friends or enjoying a relaxed family meal. A longtime guest favorite, Sam Adams beer cheese is back across the Crafted Classics menu, bringing bold, familiar flavor to the dishes guests already love. The lineup leans into familiar favorites that pair easily with wings, burgers and cold drinks, just in time for football’s biggest moments. Pricing stays in line with Wings and Rings’ everyday offerings, with portion options that make it easy to order for groups or individuals. “Sam Adams beer cheese is comfort food with personality,” said, Corporate Executive Chef and culinary innovator for Wings and Rings. “It’s bold, shareable and made for moments when the table’s full, the game’s on and everyone wants something they’ll keep coming back for.” The Crafted Classics menu includes:From the bar, guests can enjoy drinks that pair perfectly with game-day food, including Sam Adams Boston Lager, along with the Sunday Sunrise Sangria and Red Berry Sangria. With craveable flavors, shareable portions, and the, Wings and Rings makes it easy for fans to celebrate every touchdown, cheer with friends, and enjoy the ultimate game-day experience.Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is THE club-level sports restaurant and bar with Craveworthy Wings and Rings, My Place Service and a Club-Level Ambiance, all to encourage social connections. Whether it’s enjoying a bit of banter, catching up over the game, finding new craft beer favorites, or celebrating a big win, Wings and Rings is the place where everyone can kick back, enjoy life, and champion everyday moments. With 85 units across the globe, Wings and Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, making elevated food and beverage experiences accessible to all fans. For more information, please visitandJulie MawMainland209.617.6518SOURCE Wings and Rings