IPL 2023: Winning Toss And Getting It Wrong Turning Into An Epidemic

The classic case was that of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) calling correctly at the toss against hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and then almost everything else going wrong.

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League 2023 has seen some massive scores by the sides batting first, and almost invariably these have been enough to decide the contest. Of the nine matches played till Thursday evening, six have been won by the team that set the target and of the three won by the team chasing, only one has seen a target of over 170 being chased down. Interestingly, all the teams that have won the toss so far have fielded first, and the results are enough evidence to show that very few have got it right in terms of their decisions.

It looked like Faf du Plessis’ decision to field was being vindicated, with the KKR top order being swept away by David Willey and Michael Bracewell. Twice during their inning, KKR were facing hat-tricks, with Willey and Karn Sharma being the executors.

But not only did KKR survive, they thrived through Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rinku Singh, followed by that absolute hammering from Shardul Thakur.

RCB never recovered, with ‘mystery bowlers’ galore from the KKR arsenal creating chaos.

Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and young Suyash Sharma were so much in command that RCB was never ever in the run.

Nothing new between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) either. RR chose to field, saw Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan in their elements and went down.

While the margin of defeat was not as great as RCB’s, Rajasthan too were never ahead of the game once they invited Punjab to bat first.

Seems a little strange that the sides are continuing with this tactic, irrespective of the results, most of which are not great for the team batting second. It surely could not have escaped the team coaches and captains that this was not working, at least towards the beginning of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans (GT) and PBKS are not complaining so far, with full points in the kitty. But for the rest, it has been quite the roller-coaster. RCB won against Mumbai Indians by eight wickets and then lost to KKR by 81 runs! Can’t be more extreme ends of any spectrum.

Delhi Capitals find themselves in a soup with two losses while SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be seeking reversals in fortune.

Whether that depends on calling correctly and batting first, we don't know yet. But the stats so far have made a strong case for that, a case ignored religiously by the teams.












