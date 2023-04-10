Home

Woman Kicks Ball Towards Goalpost, It Boomerangs After Hitting Bar: Watch

It is always good to put on safety gear and protective shields while on the field.

Viral Video: We play many sports and take precautions as required. For example, while playing cricket the players put on pads, gloves, abdominal guards, and helmets. Those playing field hockey use similar protective gear. Football is a fast game and there is not much need for shields even though injuries do occur during a game.

The video we are sharing with you shows a woman football player practicing kicking the ball into the goalpost. She kicks a ball from a distance and turns her face away immediately and starts talking to another player. Meanwhile, the ball hits the bar of the goalpost and ricochets only to hit the woman on her head from behind.

The image is shared on Twitter by People Repenting @thingsoflife_12.

Even though players are accustomed to getting hit like this while on the field but it is never a good sight to see someone getting injured.

Also, it is always good to put on safety gear and protective shields while on the field for a live game or for practice because it is better to be safe than to be sorry.











