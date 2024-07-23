Sports

Women’s Asia Cup 2024, IND-W vs NEP-W 10th Match, Group A Match Report, July 23, 2024

Toss India chose to bat vs Nepal

Regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur and allrounder Pooja Vastrakar were rested as India handed an opportunity to spin-bowling allrounder S Sajana and bowling allrounder Arundhati Reddy. India have won both their previous matches in the competition and are all but through to the semi-final. Mandhana said that the team is looking to post a total of over 180.

Nepal captain Indu Barma confirmed two changes to the side that lost to Pakistan with middle-order batter Dolly Bhatta and pace-bowling allrounder Sabnam Rai replacing batter Roma Thapa and left-arm spinner Kritika Marasini.

With one win and a loss each, Nepal needed to win big to hope for a top two finish in Group A. Earlier in the day, Pakistan beat UAE to be on four points behind India and are likely to advance to the knockouts.

India: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, S Sajana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Singh

Nepal: Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma (capt), Dolly Bhatta, Rubina Chhetry, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Kajal Shreshtha (wk), Sabnam Rai, Bindu Rawal


