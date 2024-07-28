Sports

Women's Asia Cup 2024, SL-W vs IND-W Final Match Report, July 28, 2024

Toss India chose to bat vs Sri Lanka

Toss India chose to bat vs Sri Lanka

Harmanpreet’s decision hinged on the fact that the strip that both the semi-finals were played on was used for the final as well. The defending champions remained unchanged from the side that beat Bangladesh in the semi-final. This meant Uma Chetry, who replaced D Hemalatha at No.3, retained her spot.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu mentioned that the hosts wanted to bowl first and improve their fielding. They made one change to the XI that outplayed Pakistan on Friday with seamer Achini Kulasuriya making way for left-arm spinner Sachini Nisansala. Nisansala has played eight T20Is, scalping five wickets at an economy rate of five.

Both sides have been unbeaten so far in the tournament. India have won the T20 Asia Cup three out of four times and the ODI edition four times. Sri Lanka are yet to win one.

Sri Lanka: 1 Vishmi Gunaratne, 2 Chamari Athapaththu (capt), 3 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 4 Hasini Perera, 5 Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), 6 Kavisha Dilhari, 7 Nilakshika Silva, 8 Inoshi Priyadharshani, 9 Udeshika Prabodhani, 10 Sugandika Kumari, 11 Sachini Nisansala

India: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Uma Chetry, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Radha Yadav, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Tanuja Kanwar


