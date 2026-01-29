$50M+ Investment from David and Jane Ott and Clara Wu Tsai Establishes Globally Collaborative Institute Uniting Research, Education, and Care Dedicated to Female Athlete Health Across the Lifespan

BOSTON

Jan. 29, 2026

Revenue grew 4.5 times faster than men’s sports between 2022-2024 and women’s sponsorships alone grew 50% faster than men’s during the 2024-2025 seasons.

Ten years ago, less than 10% of sports science and sports medicine research focused solely on women and that percentage has not increased. In a 2025 analysis of nearly 1,500 studies in three major sports medicine journals, fewer than 1 in 20 (<6%) included the menstrual status of female participants in the study design.

Relative energy deficiency in sport (REDs) is a syndrome of negative health and performance consequences for athletes who consume too few calories in relation to their exercise energy expenditure. All athletes are susceptible, but many medical providers don’t ask the right questions when female athletes present for care with REDs signs and symptoms.

Female athletes have 2-8x greater incidence of ACL injuries vs male athletes participating in the same sports.

