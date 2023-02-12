Womens Premier League Auction: Live Streaming Details, Date, Time, Venue

Home

Women’s Premier League Auction: Live Streaming Details, Date, Time, Venue – All You Need To Know

The JIO Convention Centre in Mumbai is going to host the WPL Auction on February 13. Check live streaming details.

The WPL Auction is happening for the first time ever. (Image: BCCI/IPL)

New Delhi: As India women begin their quest for a maiden T20 World Cup title against Pakistan in South Africa, miles apart, the BCCI is gearing up to host it’s first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction on Monday in Mumbai.

The inaugural WPL is set to be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai with a total of 22 matches to be played among five franchises at the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium. A total of 1525 players registered for WPL player auction and the list was purged to 409 players.

Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which eight players are from associate nations. Overall there are 202 capped players and 199 uncapped. The five teams are UP Warriorz (Capri Globals), Gujarat Giants (Adani Group), and teams from IPL franchises Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

Each franchise can buy a maximum of 18 players and minimum of 15 players. A maximum of 90 players are likely to be sold at the auction with 30 overseas. 24 players including India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and U-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma have chosen to be in highest bracket of Rs 50 lakhs.

Among the overseas stars who have chosen to be in highest bracket are Ellyse Perry (AUS), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG), Sophie Devine (NZ) and Deandra Dottin (WI). 30 players will go into the auction with a base price of Rs 40 Lakh.

When and Where the WPL Auction 2023 is to be held?

The WPL Auction will be held at JIO Convention Centre on February 13 (Monday) from 2:30 PM IST.

Which channels will live telecast the WPL Auction 2023?

Viacom 18 has the broadcasting rights for WPL. Sports 18 Network channels will live telecast the WPL Auction 2023.

Where to get live streaming of WPL Auction 2023?

Live streaming of WPL Auction 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema app.











