Women’s T20 World Cup 2024/25, AUS-W vs IND-W 18th Match, Group A Match Report, October 13, 2024

Toss Australia chose to bat vs India
This is a must-win match for India and also a must-up-the-run-rate encounter.
India made two changes to the team that beat Sri Lanka and brought in Vastrakar, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, in place of S Sajana. The second was a late swap with left-arm spinner Radha Yadav replacing legspinner S Asha after the latter seemed to injure herself during the warm-up.
Harmanpreer Kaur was listed at No.3 and would have a big role to play in the chase. She, and her team, have an advantage no other team has had: a training session at Sharjah ahead of the match, including an open nets session.
India: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Arundhati Reddy, 9 Shreyanka Patil, 10 Radha Yadav, 11 Renuka Singh
Australia: 1 Beth Mooney (wk), 2 Grace Harris , 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Ashleigh Gardner, 5 Phoebe Litchfield, 6 Tahlia McGrath (capt), 7 Georgia Wareham, 8 Annabel Sutherland, 9 Sophie Molineux, 10 Megan Schutt, 11 Darcie Brown
