Women’s T20 World Cup 2024/25, IND-W vs NZ-W 4th Match, Group A Match Report, October 04, 2024

Women's T20 World Cup 2024/25, IND-W vs NZ-W 4th Match, Group A Match Report, October 04, 2024

New Zealand chose to bat vs India

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat in their T20 World Cup opener against India in Dubai. Captain Sophie Devine believes the “pitch won’t change too much”.

New Zealand have gone pace-heavy, with Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu as options while Eden Carson and Amelia Kerr are the spinners.

India, meanwhile, have three fast bowlers in the XI for the first time in a T20I this year, in Pooja Vastrakar,
Renuka Singh and Arundhati Reddy. Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, who was India’s second best bowler this year in terms of wickets taken, has been left out to accommodate an extra seamer. Offspinner Shreyanka Patil and legspinner S Asha will form the spin department led by Deepti Sharma.

India XI: India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Arundhati Reddy, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Shreyanka Patil, 10 S Asha, 11 Renuka Singh

New Zealand XI: 1 Suzie Bates, 2 Georgia Plimmer, 3 Amelia Kerr, 4 Sophie Devine (capt), 5 Brooke Halliday, 6 Maddy Green, 7 Isabella Gaze (wk), 8 Jess Kerr, 9 Rosemary Mair, 10 Lea Tahuhu, 11 Eden Carson


