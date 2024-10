Women’s T20 World Cup 2024/25, IND-W vs NZ-W 4th Match, Group A Match Report, October 04, 2024

India, meanwhile, have three fast bowlers in the XI for the first time in a T20I this year, in Pooja Vastrakar,Renuka Singh and Arundhati Reddy. Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, who was India’s second best bowler this year in terms of wickets taken, has been left out to accommodate an extra seamer. Offspinner Shreyanka Patil and legspinner S Asha will form the spin department led by Deepti Sharma.