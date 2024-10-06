Sports

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024/25, IND-W vs PAK-W 7th Match, Group A Match Report, October 06, 2024

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 6, 2024
0 80 1 minute read
Women's T20 World Cup 2024/25, IND-W vs PAK-W 7th Match, Group A Match Report, October 06, 2024

Toss Pakistan chose to bat vs India

On a hot afternoon in Dubai, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana called it right and opted to bat against India in their Group A encounter of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Both teams made one change apiece owing to injuries. Diana Baig pulled up with what seemed like a calf injury against Sri Lanka, and was replaced by legspinner Syeda Aroob Shah. As a result, they have Sana and Aliya Riaz to rely on for seam bowling with as many as six spinners in the XI.

For India, Pooja Vastrakar had a niggle and hence, S Sajana was brought in the XI. The move slightly lengthens their batting but at the cost of a seam bowler. Sajana rose to prominence with a last-ball six for Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2024 opener.

The weather was 37 degrees and the fresh pitch the match was going to be played on was almost equidistant from the square boundaries – 61m and 60m either sides. The longest hit was straight down the ground, with 73m.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 S Sajana, 8 Arundhati Reddy, 9 Shreyanka Patil, 10 Asha Sobhana, 11 Renuka Singh

Pakistan: 1 Muneeba Ali (wk), 2 Gull Feroza, 3 Sidra Amin, 4 Omaima Sohail, 5 Nida Dar, 6 Tuba Hassan, 7 Fatima Sana (capt), 8 Aliya Riaz, 9 Syeda Aroob Shah, 10 Nashra Sandhu, 11 Sadiq Iqbal


Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 6, 2024
0 80 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Women's T20 World Cup 2024/25, IND-W vs NZ-W 4th Match, Group A Match Preview

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024/25, IND-W vs NZ-W 4th Match, Group A Match Preview

October 3, 2024
Irani Cup 2024/25, MUM vs ROI Match Report, October 01 - 05, 2024

Irani Cup 2024/25, MUM vs ROI Match Report, October 01 – 05, 2024

October 2, 2024
ICC rankings - Jasprit Bumrah back at No. 1 after Kanpur Test

ICC rankings – Jasprit Bumrah back at No. 1 after Kanpur Test

October 2, 2024
India, Australia, Sri Lanka and South Africa in tussle to make World Test Championship final

India, Australia, Sri Lanka and South Africa in tussle to make World Test Championship final

October 2, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow