Women’s T20 World Cup 2024/25, IND-W vs SL-W 12th Match, Group A Match Report, October 09, 2024

Harmanpreet, who arrived at the toss with a pain-relief patch on the right side of her neck, had walked back retired hurt while batting on 29 clutching her neck in the match against Pakistan. She confirmed that she has recovered from the neck injury. Having batted second in both their matches so far, she said she wanted the batters to “bat freely” and set a “decent total on the board”. Pooja Vastrakar continued to miss out due to a niggle with India going in unchanged.