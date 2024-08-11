Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 – Sports psychologist to assist India at training camp

ESPNcricinfo understands the camp is expected to focus largely on fielding and fitness over the first week, before moving into specifics such as spot bowling and range hitting. The BCCI has also engaged a sports psychologist to conduct sessions for the team, in line with a request the captain Harmanpreet Kaur has made repeatedly, to help players open up on their challenges and work with to combat pressure and mental fatigue.

The squad that will be picked for the World Cup will then reconvene early September for an intense skill-based camp as part of their final run into the tournament, which India will be attempting to win for the first time after having faltered on a number of occasions under pressure, most-notably against Australia in the final [2020] and semi-finals [2022].

Shreyanka Patil , who picked up a finger injury during the Women's Asia Cup last month, is believed to be on track to make a full recovery before the tournament and will be part of this conditioning camp. There's guarded optimism around Yastika Bhatia , who is expected to continue with her rehabilitation at the NCA for a posterior cruciate ligament injury in her left knee.

Bhatia’s absence has led to the team management experimenting to find a stable No. 3. D Hemalatha and Uma Chetry, who made her debut at the Asia Cup, have been tried at that position. Bhatia last featured in a T20I on the tour of Bangladesh in April.

The selectors are keen on a largely spin-based squad. But the uncertainty around the host venue , in the wake of security challenges in Bangladesh due to civil unrest, will also put the spotlight on the pace bowling group.

Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar have been the regulars in recent times, with Arundhati Reddy pushing for a regular berth on the back of impressive performances in the domestic season for Kerala as well as for the Delhi Capitals in the WPL. Among other pacers in the fray are Meghna Singh, currently on tour in Australia, and Titas Sadhu.