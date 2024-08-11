Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 – Sports psychologist to assist India at training camp

The squad that will be picked for the World Cup will then reconvene early September for an intense skill-based camp as part of their final run into the tournament, which India will be attempting to win for the first time after having faltered on a number of occasions under pressure, most-notably against Australia in the final [2020] and semi-finals [2022].
Bhatia’s absence has led to the team management experimenting to find a stable No. 3. D Hemalatha and Uma Chetry, who made her debut at the Asia Cup, have been tried at that position. Bhatia last featured in a T20I on the tour of Bangladesh in April.
Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar have been the regulars in recent times, with Arundhati Reddy pushing for a regular berth on the back of impressive performances in the domestic season for Kerala as well as for the Delhi Capitals in the WPL. Among other pacers in the fray are Meghna Singh, currently on tour in Australia, and Titas Sadhu.
The fast-bowling group will be put through their paces by Troy Cooley, the former Australia fast bowler, who is one of the bowling consultants at the NCA. The group is also expected to play a few intra-squad games in September prior to their departure for the World Cup.
Source link