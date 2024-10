Women’s T20 World Cup – Ind vs NZ – Harmanpreet Kaur left fuming after Amelia Kerr run-out-that-wasn’t drama

The appeal for the run-out came after Kerr was caught well short of her ground while attempting a second run in the 14th over of New Zealand’s innings. Having hit the ball towards long-off off the last ball of Deepti Sharma ‘s over, Kerr and Sophie Devine took the first single. With Harmanpreet Kaur , the fielder, collecting the ball and ambling in with it in her hands, Kerr and Devine tried pinching a second. Deepti had meanwhile asked the umpire to hand her cap back and had been given it.