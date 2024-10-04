Sports

Women’s T20 World Cup – Ind vs NZ – Harmanpreet Kaur left fuming after Amelia Kerr run-out-that-wasn’t drama

The appeal for the run-out came after Kerr was caught well short of her ground while attempting a second run in the 14th over of New Zealand’s innings. Having hit the ball towards long-off off the last ball of Deepti Sharma‘s over, Kerr and Sophie Devine took the first single. With Harmanpreet Kaur, the fielder, collecting the ball and ambling in with it in her hands, Kerr and Devine tried pinching a second. Deepti had meanwhile asked the umpire to hand her cap back and had been given it.

