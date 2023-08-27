August 27, 2023

World Athletics Championships 2023 Finals LIVE: Neeraj Chopra To Be In Action At 11:45 PM IST

3 hours ago admin


World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE Updates: India’s Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Jena (all javelin), men’s 4x400m Relay team and Parul Chaudhary will aim for glory on final day.

It’s a big day for Indian athletics as the country aims to get as many medals out of a possible five on the final day of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest on Sunday. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is seeking his first-ever world title, while the likes of DP Manu and Kishore Jena will also look for a podium finish in men’s javelin event. Parul Chaudhary will get a shot at the women’s 3000m steeplechase final and the men’s 4x400m relay team comprising of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh will have the chance to strike gold as well.

Javelin Final: Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Jena (11:45 PM IST) (August 27)
Steeplechase Final: Parul Chaudhary (12:35 AM IST ) (August 28)
Indian Men’s 4x400m Relay Team: Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh (1:07 AM IST) (August 28)

