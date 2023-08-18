World Cup 2019: India Trip Up Again, England Win, After A Fashion

Home

The format changed for the World Cup 2019 as England once again played hosts. Ten teams were grouped together in a single round-robin format, with the top four to qualify for the semi-finals.

New Delhi: The ICC World Cup 2019 had by far the most bizarre end, with England finally getting their hands on the trophy through a technicality, beating a desperately unlucky New Zealand in a final that went all the way and beyond, and has divided world opinion on the result forever. As for India, they once more tripped up at the penultimate round after being in sublime form in the league stages, in a stark and disappointing reminder of their previous World Cup outing. Once more, the script was starkly similar, as India topped the group, only to be shown the exit door in the semi-finals.

India’s league run

India won seven matches of their nine, with one loss and one no-result to garner 15 points and top the table.

As always, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the India-Pakistan game, with the Pulwama attack in the same year raising sharp demands for the match to be boycotted and Pakistan being banned from the World Cup, However, after deliberations, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to go ahead with the game.

India began their campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 5. Yuzvendra Chahal (4/51) was among the wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah claimed two apiece as South Africa were restricted to 227/9.

Thereafter, Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 122 scripted a fluent win for India.

India then met Australia at the Oval on June 9 ans Shikhar Dhawan scored 117 with Rohit Sharma (57), skipper Virat Kohli (82), Hardik Pandya (48) and MS Dhoni (27) all coming good to reach a total of 352/5. Australia tried hard by fell short by 36 runs as Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/50), Bumrah (3/61) and Chahal (2/62) were again in business.

Another win over Pakistan

After India’s match with New Zealand was rained off, they took on Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester, on June 16. India were in fine batting form and Rohit Sharma (140) once again showed sublime form, with Kohli (77), KL Rahul (57) and Pandya (26) taking their side to 336/5.

Pakistan were always behind the run-rate and the rain did not help. Fakhar Zaman (62), Babar Azam (48) and Imad Wasim (46 not out) tried but they fell short, with Vijay Shankar, Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav claiming two wickets apiece.

India then disposed of Afghanistan and the West Indies before suffering their only loos in the league, when they went down by 31 runs to England. Jonny Bairstow (111), Ben Stokes (79), Jason Roy (66) and Joe Root (44) took England to 337/7 and despite Rohit Sharma (102) once again coming good and Kohli (66), Pandya (45), Dhoni (42) and Rishabh Pant (32) chipped in but that was not enough.

India went back to their winning ways with victories over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and ended the league with maximum points.

Semi-final disappointment

After all the good work in the league, India fell short in their first knockout match. Taking on New Zealand in the semi-final at Manchester. The match was played over two days as rain halted play on the first day while New Zealand were batting.

India could not overhaul the Kiwis’ mediocre 239/7, which revolved around Ross Taylor (74), skipper Kane Williamson (67) and Henry Nicholls (28).

Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed three wickets.

India’s start was a disaster with the top three batters all being dismissed for one run each and they were 3/5 in 3.1 overs and thereafter 4/24 in 10.

Pant and Pandya (32 each) tried to rescue the situation and thereafter Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77) kept India alive with a 116-run 7th wicket stand but once these two were dismissed, it was all over.

This also was the last time that Dhoni saw action in India colours.

Bizarre final

New Zealand met England in the final at Lord’s on June 14 and the match could not have been any closer. New Zealand, playing their first final, were restricted to 241/8 but they just would not surrender. At 227/8, England were in some trouble but Ben Stokes (84 not out) was in the thick of things with 15 runs needed off the last over. Four overthrows after the ball deflected off his bat at the non-striker’s end gave England six runs off one delivery but still, they were stalled and ended up with 241 runs and tied game.

The Super Over saw England score 15 runs and when it was New Zealand’s turn, they needed two runs off the last ball to win and Martin Guptill was run out, with the Super Over also ending in a tie and England winning their first World Cup ever on the technicality of superior boundary count.















