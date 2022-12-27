Enzo Fernandez, the World Cup-winning star of Argentina, stated he’s not conscious of his future transfer as his switch has broadly been speculated.

“I don’t know about my future or proposals, that’s what my representative is taking care of,” the FIFA World Cup 2022 ‘Young Player’ award recipient, Fernandez, stated in an interview with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“I don’t want to get into the subject. I am focused on Benfica, we have a game on Friday,” he added.

Golf equipment similar to Actual Madrid, Manchester United, and Liverpool have reportedly proven curiosity within the Argentine.

The 21-year-old midfielder presently performs for Primeira Liga facet Benfica in Portugal.

Lionel Messi, the captain who impressed Argentina to its third World Cup victory, was all reward of Fernandez in Qatar.

Enzo Fernández: “I do not learn about my future or proposals, that is what my consultant is caring for” 🚨🔴 #transfers@AlbicelesteTalk “I do not need to get into the topic. I’m targeted on Benfica, we have now a recreation on Friday”. pic.twitter.com/OkqcxQFCTd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2022

“Enzo doesn’t surprise me because I know him, I see him train every day, and I played against him in the Champions League, and he deserves it. He is an outstanding youngster who plays a crucial role for us,” stated Messi.