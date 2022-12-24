Szymon Marciniak, the referee who officiated the FIFA World Cup 2022 ultimate, retorted at accusations of biases in opposition to France for not disallowing Argentina’s third aim.

Within the Qatar World Cup ultimate on the Lusail Stadium, Argentina prevailed over France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after each groups had been tied at 3-3 in additional time.

Lionel Messi scored twice, whereas Angel Di Maria discovered the again of the web as soon as for La Albiceleste. For Les Bleus, Kylian Mbappe staged a struggle again, scoring a hat-trick – the final one from a penalty which pressured the match to be determined within the shootout.

Because the ultimate, on December 18 evening, Marciniak has been underneath hearth from French supporters who went on to signal a petition to get the match replayed as a result of “mistakes”.

The centre of the dispute was Messi’s second aim which made 3-2 for Argentina within the additional time. The French stated the aim ought to have been disallowed, with footage displaying two substitutes on the pitch because the Argentina captain despatched the ball over the road.

Questioning the aim’s validity, the French newspaper L’Equipe ran an article ‘Why Argentina’s third aim shouldn’t have been awarded’. It wrote, “An additional person was on the pitch at the time the goal was scored: the referee must disallow the goal if the extra person was: a player, substitute, substituted player, sent off player or official of the team who scored the goal; play must be restarted with a direct free kick from the place where the extra person was.”

Responding to the backlash at a press convention, Marciniak, who had been extensively praised earlier than the ultimate for his conduct in Qatar World Cup, slammed the newspaper in addition to the followers.

Pulling his cellphone out of his pocket, he stated, “The French didn’t mention this photo, where you can see how there are seven Frenchmen on the pitch when Mbappe scores a goal.” He referred to Mbappe’s third aim that pressured the match right into a shootout.