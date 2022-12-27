World Cup Winner Lionel Messi To Return To Paris Saint-Germain Subsequent Week | Soccer Information

World Cup winner Lionel Messi is about to return to work at Paris Saint-Germain subsequent week, his membership coach Christophe Galtier mentioned on Tuesday. Messi, 35, was the lynchpin of the Argentina aspect that gained the World Cup in Qatar 9 days in the past, scoring twice within the last in opposition to France which completed in a penalty shoot-out victory. He then returned to Argentina along with his teammates to have fun their third World Cup triumph.

“Leo had a really massive World Cup along with his victory,” mentioned Galtier on the eve of PSG’s assembly with Strasbourg as Ligue 1 kicks off once more on Wednesday after the World Cup break. “He needed to return to Argentina for the celebrations and we determined that he was going to be off till January 1. He’ll come and be part of us both on the second or third (January) to choose up the season with us.

“He may have had between 13 and 14 days of restoration.”

Messi appears prone to miss two Ligue 1 matches and the French Cup match at Chateauroux, probably making his return at residence in opposition to Angers on January 11. He’s additionally anticipated to sit down down with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and different high membership officers to pen a one-season extension to his present deal within the French capital which expires in the summertime.

PSG’s different World Cup gamers, notably Kylian Mbappe and Neymar “might be out there for the match tomorrow (Wednesday)”, mentioned Galtier. Mbappe might even begin, having returned to coaching simply three days after the frustration of dropping the World Cup last, regardless of his hat-trick.

“We made sure to manage on a case-by-case basis,” mentioned Galtier. “After speaking with him, Kylian wished to affix us pretty shortly.”

