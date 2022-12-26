Arjun Erigaisi signed off his sensible day’s work with a cushty 44-move draw in opposition to favorite and fellow-leader Magnus Carlsen to be a part of a four-player leaders’ group after 5 rounds of the World fast chess championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Monday.

The opposite two leaders at 4.5 factors are Vladislav Fedoseev (FIDE) and Jorden van Foreest (Netherlands).

Within the earlier rounds, Arjun defeated Nderim Saraci (Kosovo), Raunak Sadhwani, Vahap Sanal (Turkey) and second seed Richard Rapport (Romania).

Arjun Erigaisi is the one participant who held Magnus Carlsen to a draw on Day 1 of the World Speedy Championship.

Nihal Sarin (4), too, was sensible throughout his unbeaten run. He defeated Alisher Suleymenov (Kazakhstan), Alexei Fedorov (FIDE), Giga Quparadze (Georgia) and drew with Fedoseev and Yu Yangyi (China) to remain inside placing distance of the leaders.

Vidit Gujrathi, Surya Shekhar Ganguly, Abhimanyu Puranik, Aravindh Chithambaram, S. L. Narayanan, Sankalp Gupta, Raunak Sadhwani (3 every), P. Harikrishna, B. Adhiban (2.5 every),V. Pranav, Harsha Bharathakoti (2 every), Arjun Kalyan and N. Srinath (1.5 every) are the opposite Indians within the fray.

For every recreation, a participant will get quarter-hour and a 10-second increment for each accomplished transfer.

After 4 rounds within the ladies’s part, Ok. Humpy (3.5 factors) shared the second spot with 4 others behind seventeenth seed Valentina Gunina (4).

Humpy defeated Enkhtuul Altan-Ulzii (Mongolia), Mariam Mkrtchyan (Armenia), drew with Meruert Kamalidenova and overpowered Gong Qianyun (Singapore).

With seven rounds to go, D. Harika (2.5 factors, thirty second place), B. Savitha Shri (2.5 factors, thirty third), Padmini Rout (2 factors, forty third) and Tania Sachdev (2 factors, 59th) have their duties lower out.