India retained its second spot within the ICC World Take a look at Championship (WTC) factors desk after its thrilling three-wicket win over Bangladesh within the second Take a look at in Mirpur on Sunday.

An unbeaten 71-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer (29*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) for the eighth wicket helped India chase down a tough 145-run complete.

With the 2-0 sequence win, India bettered its factors proportion (PCT) to 58.92, forward of South Africa (55.76) and Sri Lanka (54.55) within the WTC 2021-23 cycle that ends in March 2023. Australia leads the standings with its supreme PCT of 76.92.

India’s possibilities will nonetheless closely revolve round the results of the continued Australia-South Africa three-match Take a look at sequence and the rest of South Africa’s particular person marketing campaign. Australia, which lately beat West Indies 2-0 and South Africa within the first Take a look at at dwelling, is all however via to the ultimate.

India has 4 Exams remaining – towards Australia at dwelling from February. South Africa, which is presently second on the standings, additionally has 4 Exams remaining – two away towards Australia and two at dwelling towards West Indies.

The second spot within the last is more than likely a shootout between India and South Africa – each requiring not less than three wins in its remaining matches to stay within the hunt. Here’s a take a look at the qualification eventualities

WTC FINAL QUALIFICATION SCENARIOS FOR INDIA AND SOUTH AFRICA

If India beats Australia 4-0 – India finishes with PCT of 68.05. South Africa can’t qualify even when all of it 4 of its remaining matches, ending at a PCT of 66.66.

If India beats Australia 3-0 – India finishes with PCT of 64.35. South Africa can solely qualify with 4 wins in its remaining 4 matches, with a PCT of 66.66.

If India beats Australia 3-1 – India finishes with a PCT of 62.5. South Africa can solely qualify with 4 wins in its remaining 4 matches, with a PCT of 66.66.

CAN ENGLAND, PAKISTAN, SRI LANKA, NEW ZEALAND AND WEST INDIES STILL QUALIFY FOR WTC FINAL?

