WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals To Become Inaugural Champions

Sports

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the final to lift the inaugural Women’s Premier League trophy on Sunday. MI first restricted DC to 131 for 9 and then returned to overhaul the target with three balls to spare. Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 55-ball 60, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a 39-ball 37 as MI reached 134 for 3 in 19.3 overs. Earlier, skipper Meg Lanning (35 off 29 balls) was the top-scorer for DC after she won the toss and elected to bat at the Brabourne stadium here. Shafali Verma (11) and Marizanne Kapp (18) also reached double figures but couldn’t capitalise on as DC were looking down the barrel at 79 for 9 in 16 overs. Shikha Pandey (27 not out) and Radha Yadav (27 not out) then added 52 runs off just 24 balls to take DC to a competitive score. Hayley Matthews returned with incredible figures of 4-2-5-3, while Issy Wong (3/42) continued her sensational run, claiming three more wickets and Melie Kerr (2/18) was the other wicket taker for MI.

DC vs MI Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque




  • 11:39 PM IST


    Hayley Matthews claims the Purple Cap. Meg Lanning wins the Orange Cap.

    Harmanpreet Kaur wins the award for Catch of the Season

    Yastika Bhatia wins the Emerging Player of the Year award



  • 11:22 PM IST


    Women’s Premier League 2023 stats

    Most runs – Meg Lanning (345)

    Highest average – Nat Sciver-Brunt (66.4)

    Highest SR – Shafali Verma (185.29)

    Highest score – Sophie Devine 99(36) vs Gujarat Giants

    Most sixes – Shafali Verma (13), Sophie Devine (13)

    Most wickets – Hayley Matthews (16), Ecclestone (16)

    Best figures – Marizanne Kapp (5/15) vs Gujarat Giants



  • 11:03 PM IST


    Charlotte Edwards:This is one of my greatest moments in cricket, have built amazing friendships right throughout the tournament. We gave them (players_ an off yesterday. We had a team meeting and we kept it very relaxed. They (MI players) played for one another, it has been a wonderful experience.



  • 11:03 PM IST


    Hayley Matthews: It is crazy, hopefully the first of many. We have been through a lot of ups and downs, happy to win it in the end. To create history and bring it home is great. I reckon wickets are wickets, pretty happy with the one through the gate.



  • 10:48 PM IST




  • 10:44 PM IST


    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Mumbai Indians inch close to title. Just two needed from 4. Nat Sciver-Brunt hits the winning runs. What a win. Mumbai Indians are the inaugural WPL champions. Fireworks go up. The Women in Blue run into the field. Harmanpreet Kaur wins her first major T20 league championship.



  • 10:40 PM IST


    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Fifty for Nat Sciver-Brunt with a four. Simply outstanding. Amelia Kerr decides to go for a biggie but didn’t get the elevation and drops short of the fielder. She goes the same way the next ball and this time Kerr succeeds. Jess Jonassen can’t believe it. She finds her way once again, this time through the offside. MI 127/3 (19)







Published Date: March 26, 2023 10:44 PM IST



Updated Date: March 26, 2023 11:46 PM IST







