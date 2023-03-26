Home

Sports

Highlights | WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals To Become Inaugural Champions

live

DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final Highlights: Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten fifty helped Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets to win the first-ever WPL.

LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score

Highlights | Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Final Score

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the final to lift the inaugural Women’s Premier League trophy on Sunday. MI first restricted DC to 131 for 9 and then returned to overhaul the target with three balls to spare. Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 55-ball 60, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a 39-ball 37 as MI reached 134 for 3 in 19.3 overs. Earlier, skipper Meg Lanning (35 off 29 balls) was the top-scorer for DC after she won the toss and elected to bat at the Brabourne stadium here. Shafali Verma (11) and Marizanne Kapp (18) also reached double figures but couldn’t capitalise on as DC were looking down the barrel at 79 for 9 in 16 overs. Shikha Pandey (27 not out) and Radha Yadav (27 not out) then added 52 runs off just 24 balls to take DC to a competitive score. Hayley Matthews returned with incredible figures of 4-2-5-3, while Issy Wong (3/42) continued her sensational run, claiming three more wickets and Melie Kerr (2/18) was the other wicket taker for MI.

DC vs MI Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque





















