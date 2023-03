Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Final over and Grace Harris begins with a flat six off Annabel Sutherland. A Wide, a run out chance missed and a four follows. Into the fence like a tracer bullet. What a game we are having here. Another wide from Sutherland. Harris brings her fifty with a four. And she finishes off with a spectacular six. UP Warriorz win the game by three wickets. Harris remains unbeaten on 26-ball 59.