WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur Vouches to Follow Rohit Sharma’s Legacy For MI





Mumbai: Days ahead of their tournament opener against the Giants in the Women’s Premier League, MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur has vouched to follow Rohit Sharma’s legacy at the franchise. Rohit happens to be the most successful captain in the history of the IPL. He has led MI to the title five times. Admitting that she is thankful for getting the opportunity to lead MI, Harmanpreet said she would give her 100 per cent for the franchise.

“I will try to follow the legacy of Rohit Sharma as captain, the way he is doing for MI is amazing. We will also aim for that winning momentum,” she said.

“I have seen Rohit Sharma doing so well for Mumbai Indians for so many years. Now I’ve got this opportunity to lead MI women’s team, & I will give my 100%. Women’s cricket will also do as well as men’s MI team,” she added. EXCLUSIVE: Harmanpreet’s first interview as Captain of MI Paltan, there’s a special message for you @ImHarmanpreet | #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AaliRe #WPL pic.twitter.com/hwex8ljhOw — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 2, 2023 Some key players in Mumbai Indians Women’s squad are Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, and Heather Graham among others. Below is the full squad of Mumbai Indians Women for WPL 2023. MI Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Neelam Bisht, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, and Jintimani Kalita.









Source link