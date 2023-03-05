Home

WPL 2023: Shafali Verma Returns To Form In Style At Brabourne Stadium | WATCH VIDEO

After a low-profile T20 World Cup, Shafali Verma was back at her best with a 45-ball 84 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL.

Shafali Verma gestures after reaching her fifty for Delhi Capitals. (Image: WPL/Twitter)

Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 News: Shafali Verma showed no mercy against Royal Challengers Bangalore as the India opener returned to form with a terrific 45-ball 84, studded with 10 fours and four sixes in their Women’s Premier League (WPL) opener on Sunday.

Riding on Shafali’s knock and Meg Lanning’s 72, Delhi Capitals posted a mammoth 223/2 in 2 overs. The duo shared a stunning 162-run opening wicket stand to demolish the opposition bowlers at the Brabourne Stadium.

The highlight of her innings came in the ninth over when the 19-year-old hit Asha Sobhana for 6, 4 and 6 and looked so compact in her batting. She never put a foot wrong and waited for the loose balls to unleash her fury on the opposition.

Shafali, who lead India to the inaugural U-19 T20 World Cup title earlier in the year, didn’t had a good senior T20 World Cup last month. In the five matches she played, Shafali could manage just 102 runs with a best of 33 not out.

In the U-19 T20 World Cup, Shafali had scored 172 runs in seven games with a best of 78.











