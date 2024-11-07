Sports

WPL 2025 – Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav, Lea Tahuhu released ahead of December auction

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email November 7, 2024
0 17 2 minutes read
WPL 2025 - Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav, Lea Tahuhu released ahead of December auction

Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav and Lea Tahuhu are among the prominent cricketers being released by their respective Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchises ahead of the next auction in the lead-up to the third season, in early 2025. The auction is likely to be in early December.
Gujarat Giants (GG), who finished bottom of the five-team table in both the seasons of the WPL so far, have decided to let go of Rana, the allrounder who led them in the first season after captain Beth Mooney left the tournament with an injury, as well as Tahuhu and Kathryn Bryce. They have retained India allrounder Sayali Satghare and Vidarbha batter Bharti Fulmali and released Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan and Lauren Cheatle.

Rana, the offspin-bowling allrounder who hasn’t played a white-ball game for India since December last year – and hasn’t featured in a T20I XI since February 2023 – has had a rough time of it in the WPL. In 12 matches across two seasons, she has just six wickets (an average of 52.16 and economy rate of 9.02) and 47 runs (average 6.71). New Zealander Tahuhu, a veteran of the game, wasn’t one of Giants’ preferred overseas players in 2024, playing just two games through the season for one wicket at an economy rate of 7.60. Scotland captain Bryce, on the other hand, was on the field in eight games last season, and averaged 20.75 with the bat and had an economy rate of 8.66 with the ball.

The biggest name released by Delhi Capitals (DC), the losing finalists in both seasons of the WPL so far, is legspinner Poonam, who was once one of the mainstays of the India team across formats but hasn’t played international cricket since March 2022. Poonam didn’t get a game last season in the WPL either.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have let go of Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala and England fast bowler Issy Wong. They’ve retained their strong core of international stars including captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon and Shabnim Ismail.

UP Warriorz (UPW), who made the playoffs after finishing third on the table in the first season but only finished No. 4 in 2024, have released bowling allrounder Parshavi Chopra and Laxmi Yadav, the uncapped medium-pace bowler who had been drafted into the side as an injury replacement for India wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry last season. Chetry remains a part of the squad.

Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email November 7, 2024
0 17 2 minutes read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Wriddhiman Saha to retire from cricket after Ranji Trophy season

Wriddhiman Saha to retire from cricket after Ranji Trophy season

November 4, 2024
Ind vs Aus, WTC - Rohit Sharma - 'More comfortable' with match simulation than practice match

Ind vs Aus, WTC – Rohit Sharma – ‘More comfortable’ with match simulation than practice match

November 3, 2024
Ind vs NZ - 3rd Test - Rohit Sharma on Rishabh Pant dismissal - 'The bat was clearly close to the pad'

Ind vs NZ – 3rd Test – Rohit Sharma on Rishabh Pant dismissal – ‘The bat was clearly close to the pad’

November 3, 2024
Ind vs NZ, WTC - Rohit Sharma - 'I was not at my best in leading the team, and with the bat'

Ind vs NZ, WTC – Rohit Sharma – ‘I was not at my best in leading the team, and with the bat’

November 3, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow