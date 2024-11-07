WPL 2025 – Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav, Lea Tahuhu released ahead of December auction

Rana, the offspin-bowling allrounder who hasn’t played a white-ball game for India since December last year – and hasn’t featured in a T20I XI since February 2023 – has had a rough time of it in the WPL. In 12 matches across two seasons, she has just six wickets (an average of 52.16 and economy rate of 9.02) and 47 runs (average 6.71). New Zealander Tahuhu, a veteran of the game, wasn’t one of Giants’ preferred overseas players in 2024, playing just two games through the season for one wicket at an economy rate of 7.60. Scotland captain Bryce, on the other hand, was on the field in eight games last season, and averaged 20.75 with the bat and had an economy rate of 8.66 with the ball.
The biggest name released by Delhi Capitals (DC), the losing finalists in both seasons of the WPL so far, is legspinner Poonam, who was once one of the mainstays of the India team across formats but hasn’t played international cricket since March 2022. Poonam didn’t get a game last season in the WPL either.
Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have let go of Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala and England fast bowler Issy Wong. They’ve retained their strong core of international stars including captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon and Shabnim Ismail.
