WPL 2025 – Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav, Lea Tahuhu released ahead of December auction

Rana, the offspin-bowling allrounder who hasn’t played a white-ball game for India since December last year – and hasn’t featured in a T20I XI since February 2023 – has had a rough time of it in the WPL. In 12 matches across two seasons, she has just six wickets (an average of 52.16 and economy rate of 9.02) and 47 runs (average 6.71). New Zealander Tahuhu, a veteran of the game, wasn’t one of Giants’ preferred overseas players in 2024, playing just two games through the season for one wicket at an economy rate of 7.60. Scotland captain Bryce, on the other hand, was on the field in eight games last season, and averaged 20.75 with the bat and had an economy rate of 8.66 with the ball.