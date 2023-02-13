Home

Sports

LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: Fans Demands Mumbai Indians To Buy Smriti Mandhana

live

LIVE UPDATES | WPL Auction 2023: Check the latest updates, rumours, speculation, build-up, and preparation of WPL teams for auction.

WPL Auction 2023 live,

LIVE UPDATES | WPL Auction 2023: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League 2023 Auction. The inaugural WPL Auction 2023 is all set to get underway in Mumbai on February 13, 2023 at the JIO Convention Centre from 2:30 PM IST. Five teams – Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to mke their first-ever squads in WPL with lots of Indian and international starts in demand. India’s Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and overseas stars like Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath are set to attract big bucks.

Which TV channel will live telecast WPL Auction 2023?

Sports 18 Network channels will live telecast WPL Auction from 2:30 PM IST on February 13.

WPL Auction Live Streaming App?

Live Streaming of WPL Auction will be available on the Jio Cinema App.

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

WPL Auction LIVE Updates: 5 Things To Know

1. 409 cricketers in which 246 Indian and 163 overseas will go under the hammer.

2. BCCI has set a 12 Crore Purse for each team in the Women’s Premier League.

3. Each team can have a minimum 15 or maximum 18 players squad.

4. The Maximum Base price of a player will be 50 lakhs and the minimum will be 10 base price will be lakhs.

5. A total of 22 matches will be played in this five-team tournament and the entire tournament will be played at two venues in Mumbai, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.





















