WPL Auction 2023: Mumbai Indians Buys Pooja Vastrakar For Whopping 190 Lakhs

LIVE UPDATES | WPL Auction 2023: Check the latest updates, rumours, speculation, build-up, and preparation of WPL teams for auction.
LIVE UPDATES | WPL Auction 2023: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League 2023 Auction. The inaugural WPL Auction 2023 is all set to get underway in Mumbai on February 13, 2023 at the JIO Convention Centre from 2:30 PM IST. Five teams – Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to mke their first-ever squads in WPL with lots of Indian and international starts in demand. India’s Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and overseas stars like Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath are set to attract big bucks.
Which TV channel will live telecast WPL Auction 2023?
Sports 18 Network channels will live telecast WPL Auction from 2:30 PM IST on February 13.
WPL Auction Live Streaming App?
Live Streaming of WPL Auction will be available on the Jio Cinema App.
Marquee set 1
|Player
|Price (In INR)
|Team
|Smriti Mandhana
|3.4 Crore
|RCB
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|1.8 Crore
|MI
|Sophie Devine
|50 Lakh
|RCB
|Ashleigh Gardner
|3.2 Crore
|GG
|Ellyse Perry
|1.7 Crore
|RCB
|Sophie Ecclestone
|1.8 Crore
|UPW
Marquee set 2
|Player
|Price (In INR)
|Team
|Deepti Sharma
|2.6 Crore
|UPW
|Renuka Singh
|1.5 Crore
|RCB
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|3.2 Crore
|MI
|Tahlia McGrath
|1.4 Crore
|UPW
|Beth Mooney
|2 Crore
|GG
|Shabnim Ismail
|1 Crore
|UPW
|Amelia Kerr
|1 Crore
|MI
Batters Set 1
|Player
|Price (In INR)
|Team
|Sophia Dunkley
|60 Lakh
|GG
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|2.2 Crore
|DC
|Meg Lanning
|1.1 Crore
|DC
|Shafali Verma
|2 Crore
|DC
|Team
|Players
|Overseas Players
|Purse Available (INR)
|Delhi Capitals
|3/18
|Overseas 3/18
|6.7 Crore
|Gujarat Giants
|3/18
|Overseas 3/18
|6.2 Crore
|Mumbai Indians
|3/18
|Overseas 3/18
|6 Crore
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|4/18
|Overseas 4/18
|4.9 Crore
|UP Warriorz
|4/18
|Overseas 4/18
|5.2 Crore