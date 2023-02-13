WPL Auction 2023: Mumbai Indians Buys Pooja Vastrakar For Whopping 190 Lakhs

5.5 C
LIVE UPDATES | WPL Auction 2023: Check the latest updates, rumours, speculation, build-up, and preparation of WPL teams for auction.

LIVE UPDATES | WPL Auction 2023: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League 2023 Auction. The inaugural WPL Auction 2023 is all set to get underway in Mumbai on February 13, 2023 at the JIO Convention Centre from 2:30 PM IST. Five teams – Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to mke their first-ever squads in WPL with lots of Indian and international starts in demand. India’s Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and overseas stars like Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath are set to attract big bucks.

Which TV channel will live telecast WPL Auction 2023?

Sports 18 Network channels will live telecast WPL Auction from 2:30 PM IST on February 13.

WPL Auction Live Streaming App?

Live Streaming of WPL Auction will be available on the Jio Cinema App.

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

Marquee set 1

Player Price (In INR) Team
Smriti Mandhana 3.4 Crore RCB
Harmanpreet Kaur 1.8 Crore MI
Sophie Devine 50 Lakh RCB
Ashleigh Gardner 3.2 Crore GG
Ellyse Perry 1.7 Crore RCB
Sophie Ecclestone 1.8 Crore UPW

Marquee set 2

Player Price (In INR) Team
Deepti Sharma 2.6 Crore UPW
Renuka Singh 1.5 Crore RCB
Nat Sciver-Brunt 3.2 Crore MI
Tahlia McGrath 1.4 Crore UPW
Beth Mooney 2 Crore GG
Shabnim Ismail 1 Crore UPW
Amelia Kerr 1 Crore MI

Batters Set 1

Player Price (In INR) Team
Sophia Dunkley 60 Lakh GG
Jemimah Rodrigues 2.2 Crore DC
Meg Lanning 1.1 Crore DC
Shafali Verma 2 Crore DC

Team Players Overseas Players Purse Available (INR)
Delhi Capitals 3/18 Overseas 3/18 6.7 Crore
Gujarat Giants 3/18 Overseas 3/18 6.2 Crore
Mumbai Indians 3/18 Overseas 3/18 6 Crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore 4/18 Overseas 4/18 4.9 Crore
UP Warriorz 4/18 Overseas 4/18 5.2 Crore



  • 4:30 PM IST


    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: Royal Challengers Buys Richa Ghosh for 1.90 Crores.



  • 4:25 PM IST


    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: Richa Ghosh’s auction underway…



  • 4:24 PM IST


    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: Mumbai Indian buys Yastika Bhatia for a whopping 1.50 Crore.



  • 4:21 PM IST


    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: Yastika Bhatia’s auction underway…



  • 4:21 PM IST


    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: Indian Taniyaa Bhatia remains unsold..



  • 4:20 PM IST


    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: Taniyaa Bhatia’s auction underway….



  • 4:19 PM IST


    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: Deandra Dottin’s auction underway…



  • 4:17 PM IST


    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: Mumbai Indians ropes in Pooja Vastrakar giving 190 Lakhs.



  • 4:14 PM IST


    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: Pooja Vastrakar auction underway…



  • 4:14 PM IST


    LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: Gujarat Giants buys Harleen Doel on 40 Lakhs…







Published Date: February 13, 2023 4:17 AM IST



Updated Date: February 13, 2023 4:18 PM IST







