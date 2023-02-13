Home

LIVE | WPL Auction 2023: Mumbai Indians Buys Pooja Vastrakar For Whopping 190 Lakhs

LIVE UPDATES | WPL Auction 2023

LIVE UPDATES | WPL Auction 2023: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League 2023 Auction. The inaugural WPL Auction 2023 is all set to get underway in Mumbai on February 13, 2023 at the JIO Convention Centre from 2:30 PM IST. Five teams – Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to mke their first-ever squads in WPL with lots of Indian and international starts in demand. India’s Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and overseas stars like Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath are set to attract big bucks.

Which TV channel will live telecast WPL Auction 2023?

Sports 18 Network channels will live telecast WPL Auction from 2:30 PM IST on February 13.

WPL Auction Live Streaming App?

Live Streaming of WPL Auction will be available on the Jio Cinema App.

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

Marquee set 1

Player Price (In INR) Team Smriti Mandhana 3.4 Crore RCB Harmanpreet Kaur 1.8 Crore MI Sophie Devine 50 Lakh RCB Ashleigh Gardner 3.2 Crore GG Ellyse Perry 1.7 Crore RCB Sophie Ecclestone 1.8 Crore UPW Marquee set 2 Player Price (In INR) Team Deepti Sharma 2.6 Crore UPW Renuka Singh 1.5 Crore RCB Nat Sciver-Brunt 3.2 Crore MI Tahlia McGrath 1.4 Crore UPW Beth Mooney 2 Crore GG Shabnim Ismail 1 Crore UPW Amelia Kerr 1 Crore MI Batters Set 1 Player Price (In INR) Team Sophia Dunkley 60 Lakh GG Jemimah Rodrigues 2.2 Crore DC Meg Lanning 1.1 Crore DC Shafali Verma 2 Crore DC Team Players Overseas Players Purse Available (INR) Delhi Capitals 3/18 Overseas 3/18 6.7 Crore Gujarat Giants 3/18 Overseas 3/18 6.2 Crore Mumbai Indians 3/18 Overseas 3/18 6 Crore Royal Challengers Bangalore 4/18 Overseas 4/18 4.9 Crore UP Warriorz 4/18 Overseas 4/18 5.2 Crore





















