August 15, 2023

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Ruled Out of Asian Games 2023, to Undergo Knee Surgery

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will be unable to compete as she will have to undergo a surgery.

Vinesh Phogat Ruled Out of Asian Games (Image: SAI)

Delhi: Ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been ruled out of the upcoming Asian Games 2023 in China due to a knee injury. The 28-year-old took to social media to share the piece of news with her fans on August 15. She will be unable to compete as she will have to undergo a surgery. This is a massive setback for India as she was a medal hope for the country at the Games.

“I wanted to share an extremely sad piece of news. A couple of days ago on 13th August 2023, I injured my left knee in training. After doing the scans and examinations, the doctor has said that unfortunately, surgery is the only option for me to recover,” she wrote on social media.

“I will be undergoing surgery on 17th August in Mumbai. It was my dream to retain my Asian Games Gold medal for India which I won in 2018 at Jakarta. But unfortunately, this injury has ruled out my participation now. I have informed concerned authorities immediately so that the Reserve player can be sent to the Asian Games,” she added.

She has injured her left knee this time. Earlier, she had injured her right knee during the Rio Olympics which had to be later operated on.

She is the defending champion at Asian Games and also a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist. She has also won a bronze at the World Wrestling Championships.

Asian Games starts on September 23 in Hangzhou. The Games will last for two weeks till November 8.










