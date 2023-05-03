 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Wrestlers-Delhi Police Scuffle Breaks Out at Jantar Mantar; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

This happens to be the first law and order issue that has taken place during the protest over nearly a week. 

Wrestlers Protest (Image: ANI Screengrab)

Delhi: In what could be termed a sad episode, a major scuffle broke out on Wednesday midnight between the protesting wrestlers and the Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar. As per Delhi Police one person has been injured in the ugly episode and the wrestlers have been asked to file a complaint. This happens to be the first law and order issue that has taken place during the protest over nearly a week.

“There was a scuffle between both sides. Since wrestlers alleged that one person has been injured they have been requested to give a Complaint. So far there hasn’t been any law and order issues,” said Delhi Police statement.

Entry of outsiders was not allowed after sunset and despite the orders, Somnath Bharti, a politician, came to the protest site to give folding beds without approval. And because he did not have the required permission, the cops intervened. That is when things got a little out of control as he got aggressive.

Moments after the episode at Jantar Mantar where the scuffle took place, Somnath Bharti tweeted, “Just because protesting women wrestlers were demanding foldable cots to spend the night in the rain and I supported their demand, I have been detained and brought to Mandir Marg Police Station.”




Published Date: May 4, 2023 12:43 AM IST



Updated Date: May 4, 2023 12:50 AM IST







