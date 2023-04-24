Home

Wrestlers Threaten To Approach Supreme Court, Seek Support From All Quarters

The protesting wrestlers said they have nothing to do with the polls and would continue to press for a proper investigation into the allegations that Singh sexually harassed women athletes.

Wrestlers Threaten To Approach Supreme Court, Seek Support From All Quarters. ( Pic: PTI)

New Delhi: The protesting wrestlers on Monday threatened to approach the top court of the country if an FIR is not lodged against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and also sought to mobilize nationwide support by appealing to ‘khaps’, ‘panchayats’ and several other organizations to back their cause.

On a day when the sports ministry stalled the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election on May 7 and asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the federation.

Admitting that they made a mistake by ending their protest three months back, the wrestlers, led by Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, said they were “manipulated” by certain people.











