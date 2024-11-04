Sports

Wriddhiman Saha to retire from cricket after Ranji Trophy season

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email November 4, 2024
0 103 1 minute read
Wriddhiman Saha to retire from cricket after Ranji Trophy season

Wriddhiman Saha, the India wicketkeeper, is set to bring the curtains down on a 17-year career at the end of the ongoing 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season. Saha, a veteran of 40 Tests, made the revelation through a social media post.
Saha is currently preparing for Bengal’s fourth-round fixture against Karnataka in Bengaluru, having returned to the team after spending two years as a player-mentor with Tripura. He had returned to Bengal following a meeting with Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain.

At the time, Saha had indicated he won’t be featuring in BCCI’s white-ball tournaments and focus on the first-class format in a bid to help Bengal lift the Ranji crown that eluded him in 2019-20, when they were pipped by Saurashtra in the final

Not wanting to dwell on the reasons for his acrimonious exit, Saha had insisted on “only looking forward” while expressing a keenness to explore opportunities in coaching over roles in administration.

Saha, who became India’s first-choice wicketkeeper following MS Dhoni’s Test retirement in 2014, last played for India in December 2021, when he was believed to have been told by the then team management, led by Rahul Dravid, that India were moving on from him.

At the time, while he was arguably India’s best wicketkeeper, the emergence of Rishabh Pant made it tougher, although Saha continued to play the role of a second wicketkeeper on many occasions.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Upon his return to Bengal, Saha keenly mentored young Abishek Porel, who has stepped up to become an all-format regular for Bengal. The 22-year-old wicketkeeper was recently among four players retained by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the mega auction.

As for his own IPL career, it’s likely Saha won’t feature in the auction. Until now, Saha has featured in every edition of the IPL since its inception in 2008, and was most recently with Gujarat Titans, with whom he won a title in 2022.

Saha has also previously represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, for whom he hit a memorable century in the 2014 final, where they were runners-up.


Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email November 4, 2024
0 103 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

India vs New Zealand 2024/25, IND vs NZ 3rd Test Match Report, November 01 - 05, 2024

India vs New Zealand 2024/25, IND vs NZ 3rd Test Match Report, November 01 – 05, 2024

November 1, 2024
Border-Gavaskar Trophy - India shelve intra-squad Perth match in favour of training, centre-wicket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy – India shelve intra-squad Perth match in favour of training, centre-wicket

November 1, 2024
IPL retentions explainer - How Mumbai Indians retained Jasprit Bumrah, SKY, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

IPL retentions explainer – How Mumbai Indians retained Jasprit Bumrah, SKY, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

October 31, 2024
IPL 2025 - Lucknow Super Giants wanted to retain 'players who have a mindset to win'

IPL 2025 – Lucknow Super Giants wanted to retain ‘players who have a mindset to win’

October 31, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow