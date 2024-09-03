WTC 2023-25 final to be played from June 11 at Lord’s

India and Australia are currently the top two teams on the points table with 68.52 and 62.50 percentage points respectively, but the identity of the finalists will not be known till early next year. For India, who were the losing finalists in both the previous WTCs, there are ten Tests left to play in the cycle – two at home against Bangladesh, three at home against New Zealand, and five away in Australia; Australia, the defending champions, also have an away series of two Tests in Sri Lanka.
