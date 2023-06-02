Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

WTC 2023 Against India Is Our Grand Final: Nathan Lyon

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • WTC 2023 Against India Is Our Grand Final: Nathan Lyon

The five-Test Ashes against England beginning June 16 has dominated the headlines over the past few months as Australia seek to win the marque series away from home for the first time in 22 years.



Published: June 2, 2023 2:31 PM IST


By PTI

WTC 2023 Against India Is Our Grand Final: Nathan Lyon
WTC 2023 Against India Is Our Grand Final: Nathan Lyon

Melbourne: Off-spinner Nathan Lyon doesn’t believe Australia’s preparations for the World Test Championship final will be affected by the talk around the Ashes, terming the upcoming contest against India as “grand final”.

India and Australia will square off in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7.

The five-Test Ashes against England beginning June 16 has dominated the headlines over the past few months as Australia seek to win the marque series away from home for the first time in 22 years.

“Yes, we are playing the Ashes but we’ve got a big game that we’re up for. This (WTC final) is our grand final, and then our season basically starts again,” Lyon was quoted as saying by Australian Associated Press.

“That’s probably where we’re quite happy with where we’re at with our planning. We are able to understand what we’ve got around the corner, and be OK. It’s exciting to be part of the final and the fanfare and stuff around it, it’s bloody special.

“I know every Australian fan is looking forward to the Ashes, and so they should be. But they should also be excited about this match,” he added.

Australia will head into the Ashes without any warm-up game with the WTC final being the lone match before the contest against England.

Lyon believes the 1-2 loss Test series in India earlier this year won’t have any bearing on the upcoming contest.

“You can wipe off anything that happened in India,” Lyon said.

“Both teams are really well rounded in their squads. It is going to be a really good challenge.

“India obviously have some class batters but they have some class fast bowlers as well. It’s going to be a good challenge. Both squads going at it and competing for one game, it’s going to be a really good challenge,” he said.

“It’s a fresh start. I’m looking forward to it.”










Source link

Previous article
Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Bold Prediction For Rohit Sharma Ahead Of WTC Final
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights