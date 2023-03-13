WTC Final 2023: Indian Fans Hail Kane Williamsons Heroics vs Sri Lanka

Home

Sports

WTC Final 2023: Indian Fans Hail Kane Williamson’s Heroics vs Sri Lanka | VIRAL TWEETS

WTC Final 2023: Williamson rose to the task and hit a hundred to guide his side over the line and help India qualify for the World Test Championship final for the second consecutive time.

WTC Final

Christchurch: All eyes were on Christchurch on the final day of the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Indian fans had their eyes on the Christchurch game more than the one taking place in Ahmedabad as there were lots to play for. Kane Williamson rose to the task and hit a hundred to guide his side over the line and help India qualify for the World Test Championship final for the second consecutive time. NZ beat SL in a final ball thriller by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead.

Now, Indian fans are thanking Williamson for helping India through to the WTC final:

Thriller at Christchurch, Test decided off the final delivery! NZ’s splendid chase, built around Williamson’s masterly century, cleared the path for India’s path for place in the WTC final. But full credit to Sri Lanka for a valiant effort 👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 13, 2023

Kane Williamson ko hamari taraf se lifetime free supply of tunday kebabs! 🙌 Congratulations 🇳🇿 for this epic win & to #TeamIndia for qualifying for the #WTC final ♥️ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 13, 2023

Kane Williamson, jisne hume last WTC final haraya tha… This time helped us to reach WTC Final. So india will play against Australia in June only play won’t win🤣#INDvsAUS #NZvsSL #wtcfinal pic.twitter.com/VZheOgamHb — harsh हर्ष (@mrHJ27) March 13, 2023

Daryl Mitchell has been awarded the Man of the Match for his terrific ton in the first innings and a match-winning 81 in the second innings. The second Test will begin on 17th March in Wellington.











