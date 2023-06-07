Home

Sports

WTC Final 2023: Virat Kohli Roars After After Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Usman Khawaja | WATCH VIDEO

Usman Khawaja was dismissed for a 10-ball duck off Mohammed Siraj on Day 1 of the WTC final 2023 at the Oval.



Virat Kohli hugs Mohammed Siraj after Usman Khawaja is dismissed. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has always been an animated figure when he is on the field and Wednesday was no exception as the former India captain celebrated in full swing after Mohammed Siraj dismissed Australian opener Usman Khawaja on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final.

Sent into bat first by India captain Rohit Sharma, Australia had the worst possible start with Khawaja edging behind to KS Bharat in the fourth over for a 10-ball duck. Soon after Bharat took the catch, Kohli came charging in towards Siraj and hugged the pacer in celebration.

On a delivery that moved away slightly on the bounce, Khawaja decided to push the ball and instead got the edge. He had a quick chat with David Warner and decided not to review it. India got the breakthrough early.

Meanwhile, India opted for a four-pronged pace attack and preferred Ravindra Jadeja over seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. India included both Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav in the side and also picked KS Bharat as wicket-keeper, leaving out Ishan Kishan.

“He (Ashwin) has been a match-winner for us, it is not a great occasion to leave him out, but you have got to do what is best for the team in the given conditions,” Rohit said at the coin toss.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland.















