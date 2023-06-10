Menu
WTC Final 2023: Virat Kohli Teases Shubman Gill With Hilarious Act On Day 4

By: admin

Date:


It was Umesh Yadav who gave early breakthrough to India by picking up Marnus Labuschagne’s wicket who was playing on 41 runs and looking set on the crease. 

Virat Kohli Teases Shubman Gill With Hilarious Act On Day 4 | WATCH Viral VIDEO

London: Former India captain Virat Kohli was spotted teasing Shubman Gill in a hilarious act in the ongoing World Test Championship 2023 at The Oval in London on Day 4. While fielding against Australia after Marnus Labuschagne got departed on 41 runs.

Kohli was seen spotted having a hilarious act ‘ kicking Gill while Umesh was bowling and the video went viral on social media, here is the video:

It was Umesh Yadav who gave early breakthrough to India by picking up Marnus Labuschagne’s wicket who was playing on 41 runs and looking set on the crease.

Australia is curently dominating India as they are leading by 33 runs at this point of time by losing five wickets. Cameron Green and Alex Carey are looking for a long partnership as their stand has already crossed 30 runs mark.

On Day 3, Rahane and Thakur shared a superb 109-run partnership off 145 balls for the seventh wicket to lead a superb fightback for India and avoid the ignominy of follow-on. Rahane, playing in Test cricket for the first time since January 2022, shined on his comeback with a splendid 89, his 26th half-century in the format.










