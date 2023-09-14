Home

WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser Shares Backstage Experience With Late Bray Wyatt

WWE superstar Ludwig Kaiser shared his backstage experience with former WWE champion, late Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: WWE superstar and member of the Imperium faction, Ludwig Kaiser shared his backstage experience with the late Bray Wyatt aka Windham Rotunda. The former WWE champion shockingly passed away at the age of 36 and left the entire WWE Universe and pro wrestling family in a state of despair.

“You know, it’s easy to get like overwhelmed almost starstruck when you first come to WWE because you get to work and talk to so many people that you actually watched growing up, you know, and obviously with him, it was a little bit different because he was not that old, he was not that old. Right. But when I first met him, he was already such a big star and he was, you could not, you could not feel that from,” said Ludwig Kaiser during a recent press meet.

“Any interaction with him just because he was so kind, he was so open to everybody. He would always like make the first step to, you know, actually like initiate a conversation or listen to you, talk to you, such a kind person, such a nice guy, always funny, I’ve never seen this guy mad or stressed out or anything as, yeah, like I said, it’s still surreal to me. We lost one of the very, very best there. Not only professionals but also one of the kindest men I’ve ever met backstage, definitely,” he added.

The main cause of his death is yet to be known. According to wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp, Wyatt got Covid earlier this year which exacerbated a heart issues and he suffered a heart attack and passed away on August 25.

Wyatt is survived by his fiancee and former WWE ring announcer Joseann Offerman, their four children, brother Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda), and sister Mika.

“Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming WWE Champion in 2017,” WWE condoled the demise of the wrestler.

Wyatt had been out of action since late February with an illness and it was recently reported that he was getting closer to getting cleared with creative coming up with plans for him, according to Wrestling News.















