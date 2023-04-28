Home

Yashashwi Jaiswal REVEALS Talking to Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Often After Heroics in IPL 2023 During RR-CSK

IPL 2023: While speaking at the post-match presentation, Jaiswal revealed that he keeps talking to MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli for guidance.

Yashashwi Jaiswal reveals success mantra after heroics at SMS. (Image: IPL)

Jaipur: The Indian Premier League provides a platform for youngsters and unknown cricketers to showcase their talent and make a name for themselves. Young Yashashwi Jaiswal hit his highest IPL score on Thursday in a crucial game against Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur. Jaiswal’s breathtaking 77 off 43 balls helped the Royals post 202 for five, which became the highest score at the Sawai Maan Singh stadium in the history of the IPL. Following the win, Jaiswal was awarded the player of the match. While speaking at the post-match presentation, Jaiswal revealed that he keeps talking to MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli for guidance.

“It is not about just this season, I have been putting in the effort with the team management and I keep speaking to senior players like Dhoni sir and Virat bhai. I enjoy pressure and want to be there when there is pressure,” Jaiswal said.

With the win, Rajasthan Royals dethrone Chennai Super Kings at the top of the standings. The Yellow Army drop to third.

Royals captain Sanju Samson also hailed Jaiswal. “Credit has to go to the management and the support staff for what players are doing, you see Jaiswal at the RR academy during the off-season playing a lot of balls,” he said.

The Royals won the game by 32 runs to complete their double over Chennai. Spinners Adam Zampa (3/22 in 3 overs) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/35) then shared five wickets between them to restrict CSK to 170 for 6 despite Ruturaj Gaikwad (47) and Shivam Dube’s (52) best efforts.

