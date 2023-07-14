Menu
Yashasvi Jaiswal ABUSES Windies Player With Virat Kohli at Non-Strikers End During 1st Test Between Ind-WI

By: admin

Date:

.


  Yashasvi Jaiswal ABUSES Windies Player With Virat Kohli at Non-Striker's End During 1st Test Between Ind-WI | WATCH

Jaiswal’s voice was picked up on the stump mic and the clip is now going viral on social space. He used a Hindi sland at a Windies player after completing a run.

Jaiswal ABUSES Windies Player (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Dominica: Yashasvi Jaiswal had a day to remember as he brought up his maiden Test ton in his debut match against the Windies at Windsor Park on Thursday. While Jaiswal is being hailed from all quarters, there was a moment in the match which he would regret. Jaiswal was heard abusing a Windies player with Virat Kohli at the non-striker’s end. Jaiswal’s voice was picked up on the stump mic and the clip is now going viral on social space. He used a Hindi sland at a Windies player after completing a run. It would be interesting to see if he gets sanctioned by the match referee for his act.

Here is the video:

“I think this is one of the emotional knock for me, it’s difficult to get opportunities in the Indian team, I would like to thank everyone, the supporters, team management and Rohit Bhai. The pitch is on the slower side and the outfield is very slow, it was difficult and challenging, it was pretty hot and I wanted to keep doing it for my country, just play ball-by-ball and enjoy my cricket. I love Test cricket, I like this challenge, I enjoy the situation when the ball swings and seams,” Jaiswal, who remained unbeaten on 143*, said at the end of day’s play.

Jaiswal will look to continue from where he left of on Day two and get a big one.










admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

