Yashasvi Jaiswal Could Find Himself in Race For 15th Slot in Indias ODI World Cup 2023 Squad With Suryakumar Yadav

Home

Sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal Could Find Himself in Race For 15th Slot in India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Squad With Suryakumar Yadav | EXPLAINER

India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Squad, Yashasvi Jaiswal: You may be wondering how is that possible with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma at the top and Ishan Kishan likely to be the reserve keeper and opener – but it can be possible.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the Player of the Match against West Indies in fourth T20I. (Image: Instagram)

Florida: Young Yashasvi Jaiswal is all of 21 and is already a superstar in the world of cricket. He has been part of two Tests, two T20Is and no ODIs. As strange as it may sound, Jaiswal could make a late entry into India’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad? You may be wondering how is that possible with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma at the top and Ishan Kishan likely to be the reserve keeper and opener – but it can be possible. This is a ‘happy’ headasche for the management to find themselves in this kind of a situation with hardly a little over two months to go for the marquee event.

A batter is usually not picked for the ODIs based on his performance in T20Is and Tests – but Jaiswal could break the stereotype. He has a wide range of shots, steely determination and hunger for runs, Jaiswal can dominate attacks and play long innings in Indian conditions and Sri Lanka, where India play their Asia Cup games.

So, how is he vying for the No. 15 slot with Suryakumar Yadav?

Up until now, it is being believed that if Shreyas Iyer returns for the Asia Cup, which he is likely to, Suryakumar Yadav becomes his back-up and is picked in the 15-member squad. But with Surya himself not in the best of form, the management can surely look at young Jaiswal as an option. But for this to happen, the team would have to leave out someone they thought for a very long time as part of the ODI WC squad.

India’s Predicted ODI WC squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohmmed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav/ Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur.















